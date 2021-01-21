Significant appointment as 'top coach' Lisa Fallon reunites with Caulfield at Galway United

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the appointment of Lisa Fallon as first-team coach, with the Dubliner set for a reunion with John Caulfield.

The pair worked together at Cork City as the Leesiders won the double, while Fallon has enjoyed a colourful coaching career to date, from undertaking roles in Jim Gavin’s Dublin backroom team to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland set-up.

A Uefa Pro License holder, Fallon recently left her post as head coach of English women’s Championship side, London City Lionesses, citing the Covid-19 crisis; her previous job also in England, where she was employed by Chelsea FC.

The Tribesmen released a lengthy statement confirming the news this afternoon, mapping Fallon’s career to date, one which she started out as a radio reporter.

“Since the last occasion we worked together I have seen significant developments in Lisa’s coaching ability,” Galway manager Caulfield said.

Her time in England has transformed her into a top coach and has given her the understanding and belief to coach at this level.

“Over there she was operating in the highest learning environment and it is clear to me that now is the right time for her to show her qualities which I believe in. I am delighted to have her on board.”

Fallon, who becomes the first female head coach in Galway’s history, noted:

“Galway United is a big club with huge potential. There are fantastic people here and I’m really excited about the plans, ambition and possibilities at this club. I’ve worked with John before and I know the high standards he demands.

“We’ve an exciting squad and a brilliant backroom team and although the club came very close to promotion last season, we know that absolutely everything has to go up a gear for the 2021 campaign.”

Fallon, working as a radio reporter in 2010, welcoming then-new Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“I understand there is significance to my appointment in that respect, and it’s a very proud moment for my family and I, but really, my focus is totally on the players and working with everyone here to make sure we are ready for pre-season and for a strong league campaign,” she added.

“I’m grateful to John, the Board and all the Galway United supporters for this opportunity. I feel ready and know it will challenge me to draw on all of my experiences over the years but I’m really looking forward to that.

“I love the game, I love the League of Ireland and I love winning football matches. That’s what we are here to do.”

Fallon fills the vacancy left by Liam Kearney, who took over as head of academy at Cork City earlier this month.

Galway are preparing for another season in the SSE Airtricity League’s First Division, where they finished fifth last year. Ambitions are high at Eamonn Deacy Park, and this appointment comes as another boost.