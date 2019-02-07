This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Duggan and Byrnes miss penalties in LIT's shock Fitzgibbon quarter-final defeat to NUIG

NUIG will face Mary I in the last four.

By John Keogh Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,856 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4482412

NUIG 1-15

LIT 2-10

John Keogh reports from Moylish

NUIG PULLED OFF a huge surprise in Moylish when they beat the highly fancied LIT on a 1-15 to 2-10 scoreline in the Fitzgibbon quarter-final.

LIT had a glorious chance to earn a semi-final spot when Diarmuid Byrnes lined up a penalty in injury time but his effort went inches wide. Evan Niland then landed his ninth point of the afternoon to seal victory for Jeff Lynskey’s side.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Niland was superb throughout and five points in the opening 16 minutes helped NUIG into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Peter Duggan had a penalty saved by Shane Hennessey in that period and the Clare marksman had also missed two frees and a ’65 in what was an off colour performance.

LIT dragged their way back into the game through a Peter Casey goal but NUIG led 0-10 to 1-3 at the break.

A Robert Byrnes goal had LIT ahead early in the second half but NUIG immediately responded through Conor Sheedy’s crisp low finish.

The sides were level several times as the game drew to a close but Brian Concannon put NUIG ahead going into the added time.

Byrnes was unable to give LIT the score they needed and Niland’s free gave NUIG a well-deserved victory.

Scorers NUIG: Evan Niland 0-9 (07f), Conor Sheedy 1-1, Brian Concannon 0-3, Conor Whelan and Sean Loftus 0-1 each.

Scorers LIT: Peter Casey 1-3, Robert Byrnes 1-2, Peter Duggan 0-3 (0-1f, 0-2‘65s), David Dempsey and Jordan Conway 0-1 each.

NUIG

1. Shane Hennessey (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary)

27. Sean Kennedy (Kilmaley, Clare)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly, Galway)
4. Declan Connolly (Killimordaly, Sligo)

5. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron, Galway)
6. Paul Hoban (Loughrea, Galway)
7. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell, Galway)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)
9. Ian Fox (Sarsfields, Galway)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway)
23. Michael Lynch (Kilndeema-Leitrim, Galway)
22. Liam Forde (Ardrahan, Galway)

13. Conor Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary)
11. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway),
14. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway)

Subs:

12. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Forde (49)
24. Brian Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare) for Sheedy (52),
18. Sam McArdle (Clarinbridge, Galway) for Caulfield (54).

LIT

1. Killian Nugent (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare)

2. Paddy Delaney (Kinnity, Offaly)
7. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona, Clare)
3. Darren Moran (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick)
6. Sean Ryan (Sean Treacy’s Tipperary)
4. Robert Byrnes (Portroe, Tipperary)

10. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)
18. Enda Boyce (Cratloe, Clare)

12. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quinn, Clare)
11. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreean, Limerick)
19. Rian Doody (Cappawhite, Tipperary)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)
14. Oisin Kelly (Ferbane/Belmont, Offaly)
15. David Reidy (Eire Og Ennis, Clare).

Subs:

20. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock, Limerick) for Doody (24)
25. Ciaran Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare) for Delaney (43)
9. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills, Kerry) for Fanning (44)
8. Ronan Murphy (Tommie Larkins, Galway) for Moran (57).

Referee: Johnny Ryan (Tipperary).

About the author:

About the author
John Keogh
