LIVE: AEK Athens v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s been a superb season for Shamrock Rovers on the domestic front.

They were recently confirmed as Premier Division champions for the fifth time in six years, finishing three points ahead of second-place Derry City.

They could also do the double on Sunday, if they can beat Cork City in the FAI Cup final.

Stephen Bradley will have one eye on that game tonight as he chooses his starting XI for this similarly important European clash.

After the terrific achievement of becoming the first Irish side to qualify for a European group stages without the benefit of the Champions Path, they have had a difficult start to the league phase with defeats against Sparta Prague and Celje.

Even though they lost to Celje, AEK Athens are unlikely to be a much easier test — the side that finished fourth in the Greek top flight last season beat Aberdeen 6-0 in the last Conference League matchday.