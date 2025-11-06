More Stories
LIVE: Shelbourne v Drita, Uefa Conference League

Reds host Kosovo champions at Tallaght Stadium.
7.31pm, 6 Nov 2025

6 mins ago 8:30PM

milan-mbeng-and-raddy-ovouka Shelbourne's Milan Mbeng and Raddy Ovouka of Drita. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

8 mins ago 8:28PM

26 mins – Shels have reacted well to the early red card, Wood dancing through the Drita defence after a promising team move but he’s eventually intercepted.

Drita with a tame cross-cum-shot at the other end, which Shels deal with accordingly.

11 mins ago 8:25PM

23 mins - One of Ledwidge’s first involvements is to force another corner. Wood’s inswinger causes more trouble for Drita, the goalkeeper fumbles as he jumps with McInroy and the referee awards a free out.

12 mins ago 8:23PM

Here’s a replay…

13 mins ago 8:23PM

Will need another look at that, but Eoin Doyle is arguing it was harsh on commentary.

Ledwidge comes on to replace Kelly as O’Brien must shuffle his deck.

17 mins ago 8:19PM

RED CARD! Shelbourne’s James Norris is sent off.

A blow for Joey O’Brien’s side after an encouraging start.

18 mins ago 8:18PM

CLOSE! Wood’s corner clips the near post and Drita clear their lines. The crowd thought it was in!

Break in play, and the referee is checking VAR for a separate incident.

20 mins ago 8:16PM

13 mins - Wood’s shot is deflected out for another corner after a sustained spell of Shels pressure.

22 mins ago 8:14PM

12 mins – Drita launch an attack, but Kelly is equal to the delivery as he heads back to Speel.

Mbeng back on the charge at the other end, Shels prodding and probing as they look to take control of proceedings.

23 mins ago 8:13PM

10 mins - Brilliant play from Mbeng down the right, he turns his man and makes something out of nothing, but his run is cut out.

From the next move, he plays Henry-Francis into the channel and his cross bounces around the box. A corner eventually follows, Wood heading well over from the near post.

26 mins ago 8:09PM

7 mins - Shels enjoying a little more possession in the last few. As I type, they loose the ball but press Drita high and try to keep them in the top left-hand corner of the pitch.

29 mins ago 8:07PM

5 mins - Drita with a free shot on target, but Limaj’s effort is easily claimed by Speel.

Shelbourne respond with some nice play down the left from Harry Wood, but any promise of a meaningful attack is cut out.

31 mins ago 8:05PM

3 mins – Speel has to be on his toes to cut out an early threat from Drita. 

The visitors looking to settle an enjoying an early spell of possession.

34 mins ago 8:01PM

KICK-OFF: We’re underway.

36 mins ago 8:00PM

David Sneyd is at Tallaght Stadium for us…

38 mins ago 7:58PM

Call it?


Poll Results:

Shelbourne win (6)
Draw (5)
Drita win (1)

44 mins ago 7:52PM

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of Shelbourne’s Uefa Conference League clash against Drita.

They’re not the only League of Ireland side in European action this evening: Shamrock Rovers just drew 1-1 with AEK Athens. A late penalty denied Stephen Bradley’s men a famous win, their attention now turns to Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

All eyes on their Tallaght Stadium base now, however, where Shels host the Kosovo champions. 

Kick-off is at 8pm, with the action live on Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 4.

We’ll keep you updated right here.

