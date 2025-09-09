There were plenty of positives and negatives to take from Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Saturday.
Given how poorly the team started, conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes, a 2-2 ultimately felt like a positive result and kept alive the country’s hopes of reaching the finals in North America next year and qualifying for their first World Cup proper since 2002.
But anything other than a win at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan tonight will be a serious dent to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side’s hopes of progression.
While Ireland will take heart from the resilience they showed against a technically superior Hungarian outfit at the weekend, morale is unlikely to be high in the Armenian camp after they opened their campaign with a thumping 5-0 loss at home to Portugal.
The visitors go into the game as favourites but will know the dangers of underestimating their opponents, who beat them 1-0 at this venue when the sides met in the Nations League in 2022.
LIVE: Armenia v Ireland, World Cup qualifier
Armenia v Ireland
Ireland’s Ryan Manning, Matt Doherty and Adam Idah share a joke before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Who do you think will win tonight?
Poll Results:
And here’s the Armenia team for tonight…
Confirmation of the Irish team below…
Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
