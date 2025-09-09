Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Armenia v Ireland, World Cup qualifier

Ireland face Armenia in their second World Cup qualifier.
4.20pm, 9 Sep 2025

Armenia v Ireland

10 mins ago 4:45PM

ryan-manning-matt-doherty-and-adam-idah-share-a-joke-before-the-game Ireland’s Ryan Manning, Matt Doherty and Adam Idah share a joke before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

13 mins ago 4:41PM

Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

Ireland (15)
Draw (4)
Armenia (3)

14 mins ago 4:40PM

And here’s the Armenia team for tonight…

16 mins ago 4:38PM

Confirmation of the Irish team below…

22 mins ago 4:33PM

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

There were plenty of positives and negatives to take from Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Saturday.

Given how poorly the team started, conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes, a 2-2 ultimately felt like a positive result and kept alive the country’s hopes of reaching the finals in North America next year and qualifying for their first World Cup proper since 2002.

But anything other than a win at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan tonight will be a serious dent to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side’s hopes of progression.

While Ireland will take heart from the resilience they showed against a technically superior Hungarian outfit at the weekend, morale is unlikely to be high in the Armenian camp after they opened their campaign with a thumping 5-0 loss at home to Portugal.

The visitors go into the game as favourites but will know the dangers of underestimating their opponents, who beat them 1-0 at this venue when the sides met in the Nations League in 2022.

