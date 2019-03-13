This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 13 March, 2019
24 Comments
42Mins

Out of nothing, Bayern are right back into this game.

Gnabry latches on to a ball over the top, losing Robinson in the process. He then drills it across the box and Matip sticks a foot out and unwittingly directs the ball into the net.

Liverpool still lead on away goals, but that’s a big psychological boost for Bayern with half-time approaching, with the hosts having previously struggled to open Liverpool up.

37Mins

James finds himself in a promising position, but badly overhits his cross.

Bayern have not looked sharp at all in the final third thus far.

34Mins

It’s been an impressive, controlled display from Liverpool so far.

That goal has given them an obvious boost, while Bayern have barely threatened at all with just over 10 minutes until half-time.

As I type, down the left-hand side where Liverpool have looked especially dangerous, Mane plays through the onrushing Robertson, whose shot from a difficult angle is straight at Neuer.

32Mins

31Mins

30Mins

Mane has scored his 18th goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead.

It’s a brilliant goal. The attacker takes a touch from Van Dijk’s ball over the top, before completely outfoxing Neuer with his turn, with the goalkeeper way off his line.

The Senegal international then provides the icing on the cake with a lovely clipped finish despite several Bayern defenders being in the vicinity.

26Mins

Firmino gets a sight at goal.

It goes just wide, but it clearly had Neuer worried, as the goalkeeper dived swiftly to his left in reaction to the attempt.

21Mins

With 20 minutes played, it still feels as if both teams are waiting for the other to make a mistake.

Despite the fact there is so much normal time left, it already has the feel of an extra-time game.

That said, Bayern have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, so it won’t be easy by any means for Liverpool to keep a clean sheet tonight.

14Mins

Disappointment for Jordan Henderson, who cannot continue on account of that early knock he picked up.

He is replaced by the man some felt deserved to start this game — Fabinho.

It’s “a roll of the ankle” that caused Henderson to go off, according to BT Sport.

12Mins

Dangerous moment for Liverpool.

A lofted ball is played into the box and Lewandowski beats the offside trap before going down under the challenge of Van Dijk, but the ref waves play on.

It would have been soft, but it’s the type of call some officials would have given.

10Mins

First effort for Bayern.

Firmino gives it away cheaply, before Thiago curls an attempt high and wide from the edge of the box.

It’s been a cagey enough opening, though unlike the first leg, Bayern are the team showing most of the attacking intent.

8Mins

It looks like Henderson is going to be okay to continue.

Fabinho can relax for now.

6Mins

Concern for Liverpool early on as Jordan Henderson goes down holding his foot.

It looked like an innocuous enough challenge from the Bayern player.

The visitors have Fabinho on the bench if needed.

Nothing too much to speak of in the opening three minutes.

Bayern, as expected, are playing in a more open fashion than they did at Anfield, and are passing the ball about in a confident fashion as I type.

1Mins

We’re underway…

So who do you think will go through?


Poll Results:




FC Bayern Munich - FC Liverpool Berni, the team mascot of FC Bayern Munich, stands in front of the exit of the players tunnel ahead of the game. Source: DPA/PA Images

There’s been an abundance of drama in the Champions League round of 16 already and this game is likely to be similarly thrilling.

Following a cagey first leg at Anfield that finished 0-0, the tie is finely balanced ahead of tonight’s encounter in Germany.

Bayern are expected to be far more adventurous than they were in that initial encounter, while Liverpool will be hoping to expose the spaces in behind in a way they were unable to do largely due their opponents’ cautious tactics in the first leg.

Both teams are in decent form with Bayern top of the Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp’s men trailing Premier League leaders City by a point, with this match likely to have a big impact on both teams season.

Kick off is at 8pm, with 90 minutes of action (or potentially more) set to decide which of these sides secures a coveted spot in the competition’s quarter finals.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

