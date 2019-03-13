Liverpool face Bayern Munich with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
Out of nothing, Bayern are right back into this game.
Gnabry latches on to a ball over the top, losing Robinson in the process. He then drills it across the box and Matip sticks a foot out and unwittingly directs the ball into the net.
Liverpool still lead on away goals, but that’s a big psychological boost for Bayern with half-time approaching, with the hosts having previously struggled to open Liverpool up.
BAYERN 1-1 LIVERPOOL (MATIP OWN GOAL)
Here’s a look at that superb opening goal…
Van Dijk ➡️ Mané 🔄 Neuer ➡️ ⚽️🥅— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 13, 2019
WHAT A GOAL FROM SADIO MANÉ!#BAYLIV #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/4pnElwehE8
James finds himself in a promising position, but badly overhits his cross.
Bayern have not looked sharp at all in the final third thus far.
It’s been an impressive, controlled display from Liverpool so far.
That goal has given them an obvious boost, while Bayern have barely threatened at all with just over 10 minutes until half-time.
As I type, down the left-hand side where Liverpool have looked especially dangerous, Mane plays through the onrushing Robertson, whose shot from a difficult angle is straight at Neuer.
6 - No @LFC player has scored more away goals in European Cup/Champions League history than Sadio Mane (6, level with Steven Gerrard and Roberto Firmino). Degree. #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/oJhQa5WFCo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2019
That might be one of the most distinctive - maybe even properly unique - goals I've seen.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 13, 2019
Mane has scored his 18th goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead.
It’s a brilliant goal. The attacker takes a touch from Van Dijk’s ball over the top, before completely outfoxing Neuer with his turn, with the goalkeeper way off his line.
The Senegal international then provides the icing on the cake with a lovely clipped finish despite several Bayern defenders being in the vicinity.
BAYERN 0-1 LIVERPOOL (MANE 25)
Firmino gets a sight at goal.
It goes just wide, but it clearly had Neuer worried, as the goalkeeper dived swiftly to his left in reaction to the attempt.
With 20 minutes played, it still feels as if both teams are waiting for the other to make a mistake.
Despite the fact there is so much normal time left, it already has the feel of an extra-time game.
That said, Bayern have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, so it won’t be easy by any means for Liverpool to keep a clean sheet tonight.
Here’s a look at that Lewandowski penalty claim…
WATCH 📲:— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 13, 2019
Lewandowski goes down in the box on 11 minutes but the referee says no foul from van Dijk.#BAYLIV #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/IwjtTETAED
Disappointment for Jordan Henderson, who cannot continue on account of that early knock he picked up.
He is replaced by the man some felt deserved to start this game — Fabinho.
It’s “a roll of the ankle” that caused Henderson to go off, according to BT Sport.
Dangerous moment for Liverpool.
A lofted ball is played into the box and Lewandowski beats the offside trap before going down under the challenge of Van Dijk, but the ref waves play on.
It would have been soft, but it’s the type of call some officials would have given.
First effort for Bayern.
Firmino gives it away cheaply, before Thiago curls an attempt high and wide from the edge of the box.
It’s been a cagey enough opening, though unlike the first leg, Bayern are the team showing most of the attacking intent.
It looks like Henderson is going to be okay to continue.
Fabinho can relax for now.
Concern for Liverpool early on as Jordan Henderson goes down holding his foot.
It looked like an innocuous enough challenge from the Bayern player.
The visitors have Fabinho on the bench if needed.
Nothing too much to speak of in the opening three minutes.
Bayern, as expected, are playing in a more open fashion than they did at Anfield, and are passing the ball about in a confident fashion as I type.
We’re underway…
So who do you think will go through?
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
🔴 TEAM NEWS TIME 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2019
Tonight's line-up to face #FCBayern...#UCL https://t.co/GSvouieTfY
TEAM NEWS 📋 Here are the #FCBayern boys to take on @LFC 👊#packmas #UCL #FCBLFC pic.twitter.com/ur8NTJcVi1— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 13, 2019
There’s been an abundance of drama in the Champions League round of 16 already and this game is likely to be similarly thrilling.
Following a cagey first leg at Anfield that finished 0-0, the tie is finely balanced ahead of tonight’s encounter in Germany.
Bayern are expected to be far more adventurous than they were in that initial encounter, while Liverpool will be hoping to expose the spaces in behind in a way they were unable to do largely due their opponents’ cautious tactics in the first leg.
Both teams are in decent form with Bayern top of the Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp’s men trailing Premier League leaders City by a point, with this match likely to have a big impact on both teams season.
Kick off is at 8pm, with 90 minutes of action (or potentially more) set to decide which of these sides secures a coveted spot in the competition’s quarter finals.
