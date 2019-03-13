42 Mins

2 mins ago

Out of nothing, Bayern are right back into this game.

Gnabry latches on to a ball over the top, losing Robinson in the process. He then drills it across the box and Matip sticks a foot out and unwittingly directs the ball into the net.

Liverpool still lead on away goals, but that’s a big psychological boost for Bayern with half-time approaching, with the hosts having previously struggled to open Liverpool up.