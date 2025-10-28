LIVE: Belgium v Ireland, Nations League play-offs

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland will be hoping to finish the job after an emphatic 4-2 first-leg win over Belgium in Dublin.

Carla Ward and her players have promised to deliver a similarly aggressive, attacking performance for tonight’s return fixture in Leuven.

After a brace in last week’s game, captain Katie McCabe will be hoping to produce a similarly influential display this evening.

There is plenty at stake too — if Ireland prevail, they will secure promotion to League A in the Nations League and guarantee themselves one of the seeded spots in the World Cup qualification play-offs if they fail to progress automatically from the group stages.

Defeating Belgium, though, will not be easy — they are ranked seven places above Ireland by Fifa and have a couple of players returning tonight who were missing at the Aviva.

Kick-off for this game is at 7.30pm.