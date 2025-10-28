More Stories
LIVE: Belgium v Ireland, Nations League play-offs

Ireland face Belgium as they bid to secure promotion.
7.01pm, 28 Oct 2025
5

Belgium 0-0 Ireland (Ireland lead 4-2 on aggregate)

We’re underway…

izzy-atkinson-arrives-ahead-of-the-match Ireland's Izzy Atkinson ahead of the match. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Confirmation of the teams below.

Ireland are unchanged, while there are four alterations for Belgium –  Justine Vanhaevermaet and Jill Janssens are back from suspension, plus Maria Detruyer and Zenia Martens, who both came off the bench in Dublin, start tonight.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland will be hoping to finish the job after an emphatic 4-2 first-leg win over Belgium in Dublin.

Carla Ward and her players have promised to deliver a similarly aggressive, attacking performance for tonight’s return fixture in Leuven.

After a brace in last week’s game, captain Katie McCabe will be hoping to produce a similarly influential display this evening.

There is plenty at stake too — if Ireland prevail, they will secure promotion to League A in the Nations League and guarantee themselves one of the seeded spots in the World Cup qualification play-offs if they fail to progress automatically from the group stages.

Defeating Belgium, though, will not be easy — they are ranked seven places above Ireland by Fifa and have a couple of players returning tonight who were missing at the Aviva.

Kick-off for this game is at 7.30pm.

