UGH, NOT THE bloody Danes again.

Having faced either four times over the past 18 months, these two nations are well and truly sick of the sight of each other by now.

Yet, here we are.

Three of those meetings ended in utterly forgettable 0-0 draws — the one exception, of course, being the night that Christian Eriken made mugs of Martin O’Neill’s side in Dublin.

As The42’s Gavin Cooney so eloquently put it in his tee-up to tonight’s game:

The 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat still lingers as a kind of half-scrubbed nightclub stamp on our arm, an ungainly reminder of a night that began happily only to descend to a haze of regret, shame, and poor decisions. The Nations League draws that followed were the miserable dry wretches of the hangover.”

Alas, the doom and gloom of those final O’Neill days has gone with the departure of the now-Nottingham Forest boss and the familiar sight of Mick McCarthy’s calming presence back in front of the Irish media has brought some comfort, at least.

Given just one two-year campaign before Stephen Kenny’s planned appointment, he couldn’t have asked for a much easier start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers. A pair of 1-0 wins, over minnows Gibraltar and the improving Georgia, mean the Boys in Green sit top of Group D ahead of this latest double-header — albeit the Danes have only played one game so far.

Encouragingly, there was a confidence and structure to the Georgian performance in March that gave Irish fans reason to feel quietly upbeat about McCarthy’s second spell in charge.

With Nations League semi-finalists Switzerland also in the group, however, tonight’s fixture at the Telia Parken will provide a genuine test to measure the impact Ireland’s current manager has had so far.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and the teams have just been announced, so I’ll bring them to you in a sec.