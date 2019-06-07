This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Irish fans have enjoying themselves around Copenhagen this afternoon… 

Ireland fans enjoy a game of heads and volleys Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Mark O'Neill and Conor Ryan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Páidí Feehan with her dad Billy Feehan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise to learn that McCarthy has stuck with the side that defeat Georgia last time out. That means it’s Darren Randolph in goal, and a back four of Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh and Enda Stevens, who appears to have made the left-back position his own over the past 12 months. 

In midfield, Glenn Whelan and his now-former Aston Villa team-mate Conor Hourihane provide cover, while Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady and James McClean will be tasked with supporting lone striker David McGoldrick, who was excellent at the Aviva Stadium in March despite not scoring. 

One player who can again feel disappointed to be left out is Wolves wide man Matt Doherty — named on the bench. 

The home side bring back Chelsea’s Andreas Christiansen for Mathias Jorgensen of Huddersfield Town, but the other 10 players started in their 3-3 draw against Switzerland. 

Pione Sisto is unavailable through injury, but star man Christian Eriksen features just six days after losing out to Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid. 

 

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christiansen, Simon Kjaer (c), Henrik Dalsgaard; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen; Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Martin Braithwaite.

 

Ireland: Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (c), Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; David McGoldrick.

UGH, NOT THE bloody Danes again.

Having faced either four times over the past 18 months, these two nations are well and truly sick of the sight of each other by now.

Yet, here we are.

Three of those meetings ended in utterly forgettable 0-0 draws — the one exception, of course, being the night that Christian Eriken made mugs of Martin O’Neill’s side in Dublin.

As The42’s Gavin Cooney so eloquently put it in his tee-up to tonight’s game:

The 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat still lingers as a kind of half-scrubbed nightclub stamp on our arm, an ungainly reminder of a night that began happily only to descend to a haze of regret, shame, and poor decisions.

The Nations League draws that followed were the miserable dry wretches of the hangover.”

Alas, the doom and gloom of those final O’Neill days has gone with the departure of the now-Nottingham Forest boss and the familiar sight of Mick McCarthy’s calming presence back in front of the Irish media has brought some comfort, at least.

Given just one two-year campaign before Stephen Kenny’s planned appointment, he couldn’t have asked for a much easier start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers. A pair of 1-0 wins, over minnows Gibraltar and the improving Georgia, mean the Boys in Green sit top of Group D ahead of this latest double-header — albeit the Danes have only played one game so far.

Encouragingly, there was a confidence and structure to the Georgian performance in March that gave Irish fans reason to feel quietly upbeat about McCarthy’s second spell in charge.

With Nations League semi-finalists Switzerland also in the group, however, tonight’s fixture at the Telia Parken will provide a genuine test to measure the impact Ireland’s current manager has had so far.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and the teams have just been announced, so I’ll bring them to you in a sec.

