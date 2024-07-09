Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: France v Spain, Euro 2024 semi-final

France face Spain in the first of this week’s final-four encounters.
3 mins ago FRANCE 1-0 SPAIN (MUANI 9)
7.17pm, 9 Jul 2024
2.4k
5

France 1-0 Spain

2 mins ago 8:11PM

Spain look vulnerable on the counter and France have punished them with their first goal from open play in this tournament.

A sublime Mbappe cross finds Muani who is in the right place to head home unchallenged with relative ease.

3 mins ago 8:09PM

FRANCE 1-0 SPAIN (MUANI 9)

4 mins ago 8:08PM

7 mins – Muani suddenly finds space on the counter-attack.

He slips it through to the onrushing Mbappe but Navas is well-positioned to make the interception and clear to safety.

6 mins ago 8:06PM

5 mins – France have every player inside their half at this early stage.

As I type, Yamal puts in a great cross for Ruiz but the midfielder fails to hit the target with his header. That’s the first big chance.

9 mins ago 8:03PM

3 mins – Decent start by Spain.

Fabian Ruiz finds himself with plenty of space inside the French area.

He tries to pick out Morata with a cross but overhits it.

12 mins ago 8:00PM

We’re underway…

21 mins ago 7:52PM

munich-germany-09-07-2024-kylian-mbappe-of-france-during-warm-up-before-the-uefa-euro-2024-semi-finals-football-match-between-spain-vs-france-at-munich-football-allianz-arena Kylian Mbappe of France during the warm-up. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

26 mins ago 7:47PM

At the time of writing, four teams remain at Euro 2024. Who are you backing to win it?


Poll Results:

Spain (72)
France (17)
Netherlands (13)
England (8)

35 mins ago 7:37PM

spains-lamine-yamal-and-nico-williams-right-take-a-walk-on-the-pitch-before-a-semifinal-match-between-spain-and-france-at-the-euro-2024-soccer-tournament-in-munich-germany-tuesday-july-9-2024 Spain's Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, right, take a walk on the pitch Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

37 mins ago 7:35PM

Confirmation of the two starting XIs below…

42 mins ago 7:31PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final liveblog.

It’d be fair to say it’s two teams with contrasting styles.

France have got to this stage despite scoring just three times — a penalty and two own goals. Meanwhile, Spain have scored 11 times.

So based on how the two teams played, La Roja should be the favourites.

But going by recent major tournament history and experience, France, who have reached the final in three of the previous four major tournaments, might get over the line ultimately.

So it’s a tough one to call and we’ve had a couple of disappointing big games at this tournament, but this will hopefully be an entertaining, high-octane, incident-packed watch.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     