LIVE: France v Spain, Euro 2024 semi-final

France 1-0 Spain
Spain look vulnerable on the counter and France have punished them with their first goal from open play in this tournament.
A sublime Mbappe cross finds Muani who is in the right place to head home unchallenged with relative ease.
FRANCE 1-0 SPAIN (MUANI 9)
7 mins – Muani suddenly finds space on the counter-attack.
He slips it through to the onrushing Mbappe but Navas is well-positioned to make the interception and clear to safety.
5 mins – France have every player inside their half at this early stage.
As I type, Yamal puts in a great cross for Ruiz but the midfielder fails to hit the target with his header. That’s the first big chance.
3 mins – Decent start by Spain.
Fabian Ruiz finds himself with plenty of space inside the French area.
He tries to pick out Morata with a cross but overhits it.
Confirmation of the two starting XIs below…
Here’s the classic starting lineup view for you.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final liveblog.
It’d be fair to say it’s two teams with contrasting styles.
France have got to this stage despite scoring just three times — a penalty and two own goals. Meanwhile, Spain have scored 11 times.
So based on how the two teams played, La Roja should be the favourites.
But going by recent major tournament history and experience, France, who have reached the final in three of the previous four major tournaments, might get over the line ultimately.
So it’s a tough one to call and we’ve had a couple of disappointing big games at this tournament, but this will hopefully be an entertaining, high-octane, incident-packed watch.