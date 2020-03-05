Ireland face Greece, as Vera Pauw’s side aim to boost their qualification bid.
The game has calmed down a bit, after a spell where Ireland were putting real pressure on the Greek defence.
The visitors have been effective at slowing the game down on occasion, taking plenty of time over free kicks et cetera.
Ireland look very dangerous any time they get a bit of space and a chance to counter.
The hosts are very much the dominant side so far.
Another decent chance!
Jarrett pulls the ball back across the box.
Payne scuffs the initial shot, but it falls to O’Sullivan, who forces the save from the Greek goalkeeper.
Chance for Ireland!
It’s a brilliant crossfield pass by Caldwell that sets it up.
She finds Payne, whose low cross narrowly eludes the lurking Jarrett.
Ireland have their first attempt.
Ruesha Littlejohn finds a bit of space, and her audacious effort from outside the box goes over.
Greece have a very defensive set-up. Nearly every one is behind the ball when Ireland have possession.
It’s been a fairly scrappy opening.
Neither side has really threatened yet.
We’re under way…
Confirmation of the Irish team tonight.
Having come out of retirement, Aine O’Gorman comes straight back into the side to win her 101st cap.
TEAM NEWS | #IRLGRE 🇮🇪🇬🇷— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 5, 2020
Ireland will start with a 4️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣-1️⃣ formation
⏰ KO 19:15
🏟 @tallaghtstadium
🛡️ @UEFAWomensEURO
🎟 Ticket vans on site pic.twitter.com/T1B1533zaS
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
To put this game in context, Ireland currently sit second in Group I for the Euro 2021 qualifier.
So far in the campaign, they have secured home wins over Montenegro (2-0) and Ukraine (3-2), in addition to a 1-1 draw away against Greece in their last competitive match.
In that game, Amber Barrett gave Ireland a 13th-minute lead, before Anastasia Spyridonidou’s last-gasp equaliser.
Aside from Germany, who have four wins from four, the Greeks are looking the main rivals to Vera Pauw’s side. They are currently on four points from three matches, and are the only side apart from the Irish and the Germans to have picked up points in the group.
Consequently, tonight’s game looks pretty crucial from an Irish perspective — a win would put the Girls in Green six points clear, whereas a loss would see the Greeks go level on points with them and increase pressure on the Irish to get a result when they travel to face Montenegro next week.
