6:32PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

To put this game in context, Ireland currently sit second in Group I for the Euro 2021 qualifier.

So far in the campaign, they have secured home wins over Montenegro (2-0) and Ukraine (3-2), in addition to a 1-1 draw away against Greece in their last competitive match.

In that game, Amber Barrett gave Ireland a 13th-minute lead, before Anastasia Spyridonidou’s last-gasp equaliser.

Aside from Germany, who have four wins from four, the Greeks are looking the main rivals to Vera Pauw’s side. They are currently on four points from three matches, and are the only side apart from the Irish and the Germans to have picked up points in the group.

Consequently, tonight’s game looks pretty crucial from an Irish perspective — a win would put the Girls in Green six points clear, whereas a loss would see the Greeks go level on points with them and increase pressure on the Irish to get a result when they travel to face Montenegro next week.