Ireland face Luxembourg in tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Dublin.
Confirmation of the Irish team below. Kenny has confirmed to RTÉ that it will be three at the back again.
▪️ Gavin Bazunu makes his senior debut 👊
▪️ James Collins comes in for Connolly
▪️ Jason Knight comes into the midfield
Speaking to RTÉ, Kenny highlights Bazunu’s distribution as one reason why he comes into the side.
He also says Jayson Molumby had an “excellent” match in Serbia, but a lack of game time at club level is partially why he’s been replaced by Jason Knight, who has been a regular in the Derby team this season.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s now nine winless games under Stephen Kenny, but the Ireland manager will be hopeful they can end that run today.
Luxembourg are widely considered one of the weakest sides in Europe, and anything other than a victory would be a real blow to the Boys in Green’s qualifying hopes.
Three changes to the Irish team, one of which was enforced, suggests Kenny wasn’t too displeased with the performance in Serbia.
It’s an especially big night for Gavin Bazunu, who makes his debut, and fellow youngster Jason Knight, who comes into the side in place of Jayson Molumby, as Kenny again has demonstrated his willingness to trust in youth.
