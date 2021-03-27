5 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s now nine winless games under Stephen Kenny, but the Ireland manager will be hopeful they can end that run today.

Luxembourg are widely considered one of the weakest sides in Europe, and anything other than a victory would be a real blow to the Boys in Green’s qualifying hopes.

Three changes to the Irish team, one of which was enforced, suggests Kenny wasn’t too displeased with the performance in Serbia.

It’s an especially big night for Gavin Bazunu, who makes his debut, and fellow youngster Jason Knight, who comes into the side in place of Jayson Molumby, as Kenny again has demonstrated his willingness to trust in youth.