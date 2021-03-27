BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

6,125 Views 3 Comments
Share

Confirmation of the Irish team below. Kenny has confirmed to RTÉ that it will be three at the back again.

Speaking to RTÉ, Kenny highlights Bazunu’s distribution as one reason why he comes into the side.

He also says Jayson Molumby had an “excellent” match in Serbia, but a lack of game time at club level is partially why he’s been replaced by Jason Knight, who has been a regular in the Derby team this season.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s now nine winless games under Stephen Kenny, but the Ireland manager will be hopeful they can end that run today.

Luxembourg are widely considered one of the weakest sides in Europe, and anything other than a victory would be a real blow to the Boys in Green’s qualifying hopes.

Three changes to the Irish team, one of which was enforced, suggests Kenny wasn’t too displeased with the performance in Serbia.

It’s an especially big night for Gavin Bazunu, who makes his debut, and fellow youngster Jason Knight, who comes into the side in place of Jayson Molumby, as Kenny again has demonstrated his willingness to trust in youth.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie