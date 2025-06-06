Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE: Ireland v Senegal, international friendly

Ireland face Senegal as they prepare for key World Cup qualifiers in September.
6.54pm, 6 Jun 2025
13

Ireland v Senegal

5 mins ago 7:19PM

heimir-hallgrimsson-with-pepe-lazaro-ramirez-before-the-game Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson with strength and conditioning coach Pepe Lázaro Ramírez before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

19 mins ago 7:04PM
19 mins ago 7:04PM

Confirmation of the Irish team below…

21 mins ago 7:03PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland face a considerable challenge tonight against a Senegal team ranked 19th in the world — 41 places above Ireland.

However, the visitors are understrength, with ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane among the absentees.

However, as Heimir Hallgrimsson has alluded to, more important than the result tonight is that Ireland get some good preparation in, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers at home to Hungary and away versus Armenia in September.

With key players like Josh Cullen and Finn Azaz not in the squad, as expected, the Irish boss has named a somewhat experimental side with fringe players like Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer getting a chance.

Kick-off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm.

