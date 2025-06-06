Ireland face a considerable challenge tonight against a Senegal team ranked 19th in the world — 41 places above Ireland.
However, the visitors are understrength, with ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane among the absentees.
However, as Heimir Hallgrimsson has alluded to, more important than the result tonight is that Ireland get some good preparation in, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers at home to Hungary and away versus Armenia in September.
With key players like Josh Cullen and Finn Azaz not in the squad, as expected, the Irish boss has named a somewhat experimental side with fringe players like Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer getting a chance.
LIVE: Ireland v Senegal, international friendly
Ireland v Senegal
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson with strength and conditioning coach Pepe Lázaro Ramírez before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Confirmation of the Irish team below…
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Kick-off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm.
