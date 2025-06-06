LIVE: Ireland v Senegal, international friendly

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland face a considerable challenge tonight against a Senegal team ranked 19th in the world — 41 places above Ireland.

However, the visitors are understrength, with ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane among the absentees.

However, as Heimir Hallgrimsson has alluded to, more important than the result tonight is that Ireland get some good preparation in, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers at home to Hungary and away versus Armenia in September.

With key players like Josh Cullen and Finn Azaz not in the squad, as expected, the Irish boss has named a somewhat experimental side with fringe players like Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer getting a chance.

Kick-off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm.