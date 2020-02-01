10 mins ago

It’s fresh out, it’s February and there’s a rugby football feast afoot.

Yes it’s Six Nations time and this year’s edition carries special significance as it signals renewal across almost every participating side.

Ireland are no exception, with the captain retired, one or two old stalwarts omitted from either starting XV or the wider squad. And, of course, there’s the new head coach in the hot-seat.

Today will mark Andy Farrell’s first match as a head coach and he along with the Irish rugby-supporting public will be hoping to see strong signs of rejuvenation to move us on, at long last, from the World Cup debacle.

Kick off in the Aviva Stadium is coming up at 16.45, so you still have time to tune in to Virgin Media and get yourself nice and comfortable for an 80-minute shift.