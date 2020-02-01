Liverpool face Southampton, as they bid to maintain their unbeaten run.
In addition to it being a momentous day for Long, Irish youngsters Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are on the bench.
The 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ club has a new member! 😇
Congratulations on a double century of #SaintsFC appearances, @ShaneLong7! 👏
Confirmation of today’s teams…
📋 #LIVSOU TEAM NEWS 📋
Today's line-up to face @SouthamptonFC...
🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨
Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #LFC this afternoon:
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Even the most die-hard Southampton fan would be hard-pressed to make a case for their side prevailing this afternoon.
Liverpool have won their last 19 home Premier League games on the trot, including all 12 this season.
They also won their last six games with the Saints and could go an incredible 22 points clear at the top of the table if they triumph today.
The Reds are without former Southampton star Sadio Mane, but should still have more than enough to overcome a side who current sit ninth in the table, 39 points behind them.
