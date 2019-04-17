Man City face Tottenham with a place in the competition’s semi-final up for grabs.
Liveblog
De Bruyne starts for City tonight, though there is only a place on the bench for Leroy Sane.
Here’s your City line-up for tonight! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Stones, Sane, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus
🔵 #cityvthfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/VuMz9c87jh
Who do you think will advance?
Poll Results:
So we’re just over an hour away from what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far for both these sides.
Tottenham hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg, though City will still be confident of progression, having only lost two out of 25 competitive matches at home this season, winning the other 23.
Spurs have a poor recent record at the Etihad, losing six, winning one and drawing one of their last eight matches there, with their most recent victory there coming in February 2016.
The visitors, however, can be cautiously optimistic given their first-leg performance. Per the BBC, of teams trailing 1-0 in the first leg in Champions League knockout history, just 31% have advanced, with City hoping to increase that percentage tonight.
Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (3)