11 mins ago

So we’re just over an hour away from what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far for both these sides.

Tottenham hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg, though City will still be confident of progression, having only lost two out of 25 competitive matches at home this season, winning the other 23.

Spurs have a poor recent record at the Etihad, losing six, winning one and drawing one of their last eight matches there, with their most recent victory there coming in February 2016.

The visitors, however, can be cautiously optimistic given their first-leg performance. Per the BBC, of teams trailing 1-0 in the first leg in Champions League knockout history, just 31% have advanced, with City hoping to increase that percentage tonight.