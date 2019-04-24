Man United face Man City in a crucial game for both sides.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams, with United making five changes from the defeat to Everton.
And in the red corner... 🔴#MUFC #MUNMCI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 24, 2019
Your City team to face United! 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 24, 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Danilo, Sané, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
Here we go. We’re nearly set for one of the biggest matches of the Premier League season, with kick-off at 8pm.
United are chasing a Champions League spot and desperately need a win to keep their top-four hopes on track.
Meanwhile, anything other than a win would take City’s title charge out of their hands.
It almost goes without saying that the two teams have had contrasting form of late.
United have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions, while City have won their last 10 Premier League fixtures on the trot.
