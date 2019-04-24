11 mins ago

Here we go. We’re nearly set for one of the biggest matches of the Premier League season, with kick-off at 8pm.

United are chasing a Champions League spot and desperately need a win to keep their top-four hopes on track.

Meanwhile, anything other than a win would take City’s title charge out of their hands.

It almost goes without saying that the two teams have had contrasting form of late.

United have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions, while City have won their last 10 Premier League fixtures on the trot.