BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,945 Views 2 Comments
Share

Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

Molde (154)
Dundalk (90)
Draw (31)



The Molde team is as follows:

1. Linde
20. Wingo
6. Gregersen
5. Sinyan
3. Risa
17. Aursnes
7. Wolff Eikrem
11. Ellingsen
19. Hestad
99. Omoijuanfo
14. Knudtzon

Substitutes:
9. Moström
10. James
12. Craninx
15. Christensen
16. Hussain
22. Brynhildsen
26. Ranmark
27. Holmgren Pedersen
30. Bolly

Confirmation of the Dundalk team for tonight…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Dundalk travel to face Molde in their penultimate Europa League game this season.

The Lilywhites have already been eliminated from the group stages having failed to pick up a single point.

And they go into this game with one eye on the weekend’s FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers, which is clearly the more important game and so they have understandably rested a couple of key players.

It would still put a bit of a dampener on things if they lost tonight.

This game is seemingly their last realistic chance to pick up points, with Arsenal, by far the best team in the group, awaiting them in the final game.

Molde, meanwhile, are second in the group only on goal difference, with Rapid Vienna their rivals for the all-important runners-up spot.

They will consequently feel a win tonight is vital for their hopes of progression.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie