25 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Dundalk travel to face Molde in their penultimate Europa League game this season.

The Lilywhites have already been eliminated from the group stages having failed to pick up a single point.

And they go into this game with one eye on the weekend’s FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers, which is clearly the more important game and so they have understandably rested a couple of key players.

It would still put a bit of a dampener on things if they lost tonight.

This game is seemingly their last realistic chance to pick up points, with Arsenal, by far the best team in the group, awaiting them in the final game.

Molde, meanwhile, are second in the group only on goal difference, with Rapid Vienna their rivals for the all-important runners-up spot.

They will consequently feel a win tonight is vital for their hopes of progression.