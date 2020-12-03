Molde face Dundalk as the Lilywhites take part in their penultimate Europa League game this season.
Who do you think will win tonight?
Poll Results:
The Molde team is as follows:
1. Linde
20. Wingo
6. Gregersen
5. Sinyan
3. Risa
17. Aursnes
7. Wolff Eikrem
11. Ellingsen
19. Hestad
99. Omoijuanfo
14. Knudtzon
Substitutes:
9. Moström
10. James
12. Craninx
15. Christensen
16. Hussain
22. Brynhildsen
26. Ranmark
27. Holmgren Pedersen
30. Bolly
Confirmation of the Dundalk team for tonight…
⚫ This is our team for this evening's UEFA Europa League MD5 clash with Molde in Norway.— DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) December 3, 2020
Four changes to the side that played Rapid Wien on MD4 with Brian Gartland, Jordan Flores, Daniel Kelly and Nathan Oduwa all named in the starting XI.#CmonTheTown #UEL pic.twitter.com/ahRAkEl1hi
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Dundalk travel to face Molde in their penultimate Europa League game this season.
The Lilywhites have already been eliminated from the group stages having failed to pick up a single point.
And they go into this game with one eye on the weekend’s FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers, which is clearly the more important game and so they have understandably rested a couple of key players.
It would still put a bit of a dampener on things if they lost tonight.
This game is seemingly their last realistic chance to pick up points, with Arsenal, by far the best team in the group, awaiting them in the final game.
Molde, meanwhile, are second in the group only on goal difference, with Rapid Vienna their rivals for the all-important runners-up spot.
They will consequently feel a win tonight is vital for their hopes of progression.
