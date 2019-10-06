20 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It feels like an important game for both these sides.

Man United are currently 11th on nine points following their underwhelming start to the season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are second from bottom, having picked up just five points so far.

The Red Devils have only won two Premier League games this season, and the Magpies have won just once.

Whoever prevails this afternoon will receive a much-needed morale boost, while a loss will increase the already substantial pressure on both managers.