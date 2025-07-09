Advertisement
LIVE: Shelbourne v Linfield, Champions League

Shelbourne face Linfield in the first leg of a first round qualifier.
7.03pm, 9 Jul 2025

Shelbourne 0-0 Linfield

10 mins ago 8:02PM

17 mins: Archer picks up the game’s first booking.

It’s deserved, for a late challenge on McInroy.

12 mins ago 8:00PM

15 mins: Coote’s cross goes straight into the arms of the goalkeeper, Johns.

Shelbourne continue to apply most of the pressure in these early stages.

15 mins ago 7:57PM

12 mins: Fitzpatrick is one-on-one with Barrett.

But the Shels centre-back is up to the task and makes a well-timed challenge.

19 mins ago 7:54PM

7 mins: Shelbourne go close twice!

Caffrey gets the opportunity on both occasions.

Initially, his header from a Wood corner comes back off the post.

He then gets on the end of a lofted through ball, but Johns gets down really well to keep the Shels player’s header out.

21 mins ago 7:51PM

5 mins: The game has stopped for a few minutes.

A Wood shot from the edge of the area hits off the head of East.

The defender has to go off temporarily after receiving treatment.

24 mins ago 7:48PM

2 mins: Caffrey bursts forward down the right.

He seemingly tries to pick out Odubeko in the area, but miscues his cross, and it ends up looking more like a shot, going a few inches over the bar.

27 mins ago 7:45PM

We’re underway…

59 mins ago 7:13PM

Confirmation of the two team lineups below…

1 hr ago 7:11PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge game for both sides, with at least around €2 million and a guaranteed place in the play-off round of the Uefa Conference League at a minimum.

Shels will be hoping to put a disappointing domestic season behind them — they are fifth in the Premier Division table, 14 points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Linfield ostensibly have a disadvantage in that they are only in pre-season — their most competitive match before tonight was in April.

Yet David Healy’s side will be hopeful of causing an upset against a Shels side who were dealt a considerable blow when Damien Duff stepped down as manager last month.

