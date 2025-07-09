The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Shelbourne v Linfield, Champions League
Shelbourne 0-0 Linfield
17 mins: Archer picks up the game’s first booking.
It’s deserved, for a late challenge on McInroy.
15 mins: Coote’s cross goes straight into the arms of the goalkeeper, Johns.
Shelbourne continue to apply most of the pressure in these early stages.
12 mins: Fitzpatrick is one-on-one with Barrett.
But the Shels centre-back is up to the task and makes a well-timed challenge.
7 mins: Shelbourne go close twice!
Caffrey gets the opportunity on both occasions.
Initially, his header from a Wood corner comes back off the post.
He then gets on the end of a lofted through ball, but Johns gets down really well to keep the Shels player’s header out.
5 mins: The game has stopped for a few minutes.
A Wood shot from the edge of the area hits off the head of East.
The defender has to go off temporarily after receiving treatment.
2 mins: Caffrey bursts forward down the right.
He seemingly tries to pick out Odubeko in the area, but miscues his cross, and it ends up looking more like a shot, going a few inches over the bar.
We’re underway…
Confirmation of the two team lineups below…
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s a huge game for both sides, with at least around €2 million and a guaranteed place in the play-off round of the Uefa Conference League at a minimum.
Shels will be hoping to put a disappointing domestic season behind them — they are fifth in the Premier Division table, 14 points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.
Linfield ostensibly have a disadvantage in that they are only in pre-season — their most competitive match before tonight was in April.
Yet David Healy’s side will be hopeful of causing an upset against a Shels side who were dealt a considerable blow when Damien Duff stepped down as manager last month.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions League League of Ireland Liveblog LOI Minute-by-Minute Soccer Linfield Shelbourne