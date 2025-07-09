LIVE: Shelbourne v Linfield, Champions League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge game for both sides, with at least around €2 million and a guaranteed place in the play-off round of the Uefa Conference League at a minimum.

Shels will be hoping to put a disappointing domestic season behind them — they are fifth in the Premier Division table, 14 points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Linfield ostensibly have a disadvantage in that they are only in pre-season — their most competitive match before tonight was in April.

Yet David Healy’s side will be hopeful of causing an upset against a Shels side who were dealt a considerable blow when Damien Duff stepped down as manager last month.