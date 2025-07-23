LIVE: Shelbourne v Qarabag, Champions League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s the first of two big nights for Shelbourne as they travel to Azerbaijan for the return leg next week.

The winner of the tie will advance to the third qualifying round, where they will face either Shkëndija of North Macedonia or Romania’s FCSB in the first and the second week of August, with the former holding a 1-0 lead from their first-leg encounter yesterday.

Qarabag are favourites to progress — they last made the Champions League group stages in 2018, but they have competed in the Europa League group stages/league phase in six of the last seven seasons and thus have extensive European experience.

Shels, by contrast, last made the third qualifying round for the Champions League in 2004, following a memorable 4-3 aggregate win over Hajduk Split.

Nevertheless, the Dublin side are no strangers to upsetting the odds — few had tipped them to triumph in the Premier Division last year.

And Qarabag fared poorly in the Europa League last year, finishing bottom of the league phase and losing seven out of eight matches.

Defeat, meanwhile, would not end the Irish side’s interest in Europe, as it would see them transferred to the Europa League third qualifying round.