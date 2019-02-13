58 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Spurs face current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in what looks set to be an intriguing encounter.

Tonight’s first leg takes place at Wembley, before the return fixture at the Westfalenstadion on 5 March.

Plenty of the pre-match focus has been on England international Jadon Sancho, who has lit up the German league this season with eight goals and 10 assists.

The 18-year-old joined the club from Man City in 2017 and seemingly returns to English soil with a point to prove.

Spurs are currently missing two key players in Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but have still been in decent form without their star duo. In the Premier League, they have five wins from their last six matches.

The hosts also will go into this game in relatively confident mood, having beaten Dortmund twice in this competition in last season’s group stages.