Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash at the King Power between Leicester City and Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Burnley midweek having gone two goals down, and the Norwegian will be keen to keep momentum moving forward as his side go in search of a Champions League spot.

Leicester threw a small spanner in the works of the title race against Liverpool, denying Jurgen Klopp’s men two points with a 1-1 draw at Anfield thanks to Harry Maguire’s well-taken equaliser.

Kick-off at the King Power is coming up at 2.05pm.