Leicester welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Mendy, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Substitutes: Ward, Fuchs, Morgan, Choudhury, Ghezzal, Okazaki, Iheanacho.
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.
Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Martial, Lukaku.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 #LeiMun pic.twitter.com/gexk0tNc1m— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 3, 2019
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash at the King Power between Leicester City and Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Burnley midweek having gone two goals down, and the Norwegian will be keen to keep momentum moving forward as his side go in search of a Champions League spot.
Leicester threw a small spanner in the works of the title race against Liverpool, denying Jurgen Klopp’s men two points with a 1-1 draw at Anfield thanks to Harry Maguire’s well-taken equaliser.
Kick-off at the King Power is coming up at 2.05pm.
