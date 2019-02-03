This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 February, 2019
Rashford to the fore as Man United continue impressive form under Solskjaer

The Red Devils have won nine of their last 10 games.

By AFP Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 3:58 PM
By AFP Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 3:58 PM
https://the42.ie/4474700
Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal.
Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal.
Image: Bradley Collyer

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSED in once more on a top-four Premier League finish as Marcus Rashford’s fine form continued with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Leicester to move up to fifth.

Rashford cushioned Paul Pogba’s through ball into his path before blasting home his sixth goal in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 games in charge just nine minutes in.

A 2-2 draw at home to Burnley in midweek is the only match Solskjaer has failed to win and another victory lifts United a point above Arsenal and to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the fight for Champions League football next season.

However, as is often the case on the road, United relied on goalkeeper David de Gea for all three points as a Leicester side that have often troubled the top six this season improved after half-time.

Twice the Spaniard stood tall to deny Jamie Vardy, but De Gea’s best save came from Rachid Ghezzal’s free-kick that arrowed towards the top corner.

© – AFP, 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

