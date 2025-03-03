Advertisement
A general view of Eamonn Deacy Park this evening, before Galway United and Shelbourne face off. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Waterford v Cork City, St Pat's v Derry City - LOI Premier Division

Elsewhere, Shelbourne travel to Galway United, Sligo Rovers host Shamrock Rovers, and Bohemians and Drogheda United go head-to-head.
7.30pm, 3 Mar 2025
  • Waterford v Cork City
  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City
  • Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
  • Bohemians v Drogheda United
  • Galway United v Shelbourne

[live]

