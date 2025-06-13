Liverpool agree club-record deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Wirtz for €136 million - reports

LIVERPOOL HAVE AGREED a club-record deal worth up to £116 million (€136 million) to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, it was widely reported on Friday.

The Premier League champions will pay an initial £100 million (€117 million), comfortably surpassing their own record outlay, but the performance-related add-ons, if achieved, would make it a potential British record.

Liverpool’s overall outlay for the 22-year-old Germany international could surpass the £115 million (€135 million) Chelsea agreed to pay Brighton in 2023 for Moises Caicedo, who turned down Anfield.

Midfielder Caicedo cost Chelsea an initial £100 million (€117 million) fee, which could rise to £115 million (€135 million).

Striker Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s previous record signing in 2022, although they have not paid the full £85 million (€99 million) as he has not met all the requirements for certain add-ons to be due.

Manchester City had been keen on Wirtz but pulled out, reportedly due to the spiralling costs of the whole package.

– © AFP 2025