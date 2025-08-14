Advertisement
Giovanni Leoni in action for Parma. Alamy Stock Photo
Freenew recruit

Liverpool agree deal for Parma teenager worth reported €30 million

Giovanni Leoni is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday.
9.29am, 14 Aug 2025

LIVERPOOL HAVE AGREED a deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

It is understood the Reds will pay £26million (€30 million) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Leoni is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday as head coach Arne Slot has moved to strengthen his options at centre-back.

He played most of pre-season with just two recognised specialists in the role – Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – as Joe Gomez, who returned to training this week, was injured and Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are still interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, but have so far been unable to agree a fee.

