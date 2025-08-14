Liverpool agree deal for Parma teenager worth reported €30 million

LIVERPOOL HAVE AGREED a deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.
It is understood the Reds will pay £26million (€30 million) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.
Leoni is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday as head coach Arne Slot has moved to strengthen his options at centre-back.
He played most of pre-season with just two recognised specialists in the role – Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – as Joe Gomez, who returned to training this week, was injured and Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.
Liverpool are still interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, but have so far been unable to agree a fee.
