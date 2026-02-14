Liverpool cruise into FA Cup fifth round after easing past Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool 3

Brighton & Hove Albion 0

CURTIS JONES’ FIRST goal in over a year paved the way for Liverpool’s progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield.

The academy graduate had gone 57 matches since scoring against Leicester on St Stephen’s Day 2024, but with impeccable timing he marked his first start in six matches with an expertly-taken half-volley.

Advertisement

Toxteth-born Jones’ future has been the subject of debate after interest from Inter Milan last month coincided with a spell on the bench.

He may have wanted to prove a point, but possibly wondered how he would do it from a stand-in right-back position, such is Liverpool’s injury problems in that position.

But he ghosted into the six-yard box to cleverly divert Milos Kerkez’s cross into the roof of the net late in the first half.

Another Dominik Szoboszlai special for his fifth goal in his last eight matches, taking him into double figures for the season, was followed by Mohamed Salah’s penalty for only his second goal for the club since 1 November and just his seventh of the campaign.

This was one of Salah’s better matches since his fall-out with head coach Arne Slot before his pre-Christmas departure to the Africa Cup of Nations, a situation which appears to calmed down since his return.

The sight of the Egypt international thumping the club crest on his chest in front of the Kop has rarely been seen this season, but the 33-year-old seems to be finding his place in this new-look team which already has an eye on the post-Salah era.