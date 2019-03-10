This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point

Jurgen Klopp’s side bounce back to take all three points after going a goal down at Anfield.

By AFP Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 2:22 PM
31 minutes ago 1,870 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4533290
Salah congratulate Firmino after his two goals helped Liverpool to victory.
Image: Peter Byrne
Salah congratulate Firmino after his two goals helped Liverpool to victory.
Salah congratulate Firmino after his two goals helped Liverpool to victory.
Image: Peter Byrne

Liverpool 4-2 Burnley

ROBERTO FIRMINO RETURNED to goalscoring form at the perfect moment, scoring twice against Burnley to move Liverpool back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Sadio Mané was also on the scoresheet twice in a game in which Jurgen Klopp’s side were required to respond to falling a goal behind against the visitors.

And with City having opened a four-point gap over Liverpool with a victory over Watford on Saturday, the pressure was clearly on Klopp and his players to respond, which they did impressively despite the controversial manner of Burnley’s opening goal.

Firmino had a large role to play in steadying Liverpool nerves, taking his league tally for the season to 11 and ending a six-game goal drought as his side reacted impressively to going a goal down in the sixth minute.

Defender Joel Matip needlessly conceded a corner which Ashley Westwood took from the left wing and curled directly into the Liverpool goal, with home goalkeeper Alisson protesting furiously that he had been impeded in his attempts to deal with it.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield Mané: scored his 49th and 50th Liverpool goals. Source: Peter Byrne

Replays suggested Alisson had a strong point, with defender James Tarkowski leaning on the Brazilian from behind and Jack Cork making contact in front of him. The goalkeeper’s furious reaction, sprinting 40 yards to remonstrate with referee Andre Marriner, earned him a booking.

This was a real test of Liverpool’s mental fortitude after a run that has seen them draw five of their previous seven games in the league and Champions League.

They trailed for just 13 minutes, equalising with a flowing move started when Mo Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum exchanged passes and the Egyptian drilled over a pacy near-post cross.

Burnley’s England goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Tarkowski both had chances to clear but somehow allowed the ball to pass through them for Firmino to tap into an open net.

Liverpool were now firmly in control, clicking through the gears and placing the Burnley defence under increasing pressure before Mané shot them into the first lead of the afternoon shortly before the half hour.

The goal owed much to the persistence of midfielder Adam Lallana, who charged down an attempted clearance by Phil Bardsley, with the ball breaking for Salah, who was well tackled by Charlie Taylor.

The rebound fell for Mané, who curled a magnificent finish past the diving Heaton from 15 yards, scoring in a sixth consecutive home league game in the process.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield Firmino ended his drought with a goal in either half. Source: Martin Rickett

It was hard to see a way back for struggling Burnley, who started the day just two points outside the relegation places as the second half quickly threatened to turn into a one-way procession towards the visitors’ goal before Liverpool struck again midway through the second half.

Salah broke clear and was poised to shoot when Taylor made a superb tackle which, unfortunately for the visitors, left the loose ball sitting up neatly for Firmino to drive it into an open goal from 12 yards.

There was late anxiety after Johann Berg Gudmundsson made it 3-2 with an injury-time consolation after a knock-down in the area from Burnley substitute Peter Crouch.

But with virtually the last kick of the game in the 93rd minute, Mané chased a long through ball, rounded Heaton and completed the victory by kicking into the open goal.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Late change for Ireland as Kearney ruled out of France clash
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    FRANCE
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    As it happened: Liverpool v Burnley, Premier League
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie