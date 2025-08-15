Advertisement
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Federico Chiesa. Alamy Stock Photo
Forgotten man Chiesa the hero as Liverpool win opener late on

An Antoine Semenyo-inspired Bournemouth almost left Anfield with a point.
10.10pm, 15 Aug 2025
LIVERPOOL STRUCK twice in the final minutes through Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah to overcome a battling Bournemouth 4-2 in a thrilling start to the Premier League season on Friday.

Antoine Semenyo looked to have rescued a point for the Cherries by scoring twice, after he had reported an incident of racial abuse from a fan, to cancel out Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo’s strikes for the defending champions.

But on an emotive night as Anfield remembered Diogo Jota, Chiesa was the unlikely hero as the injury-hit Italian fired the home side back in front before Salah rounded off the scoring.

