Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton and go top of Premier League

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

LIVERPOOL CAME FROM behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and go top of the Premier League thanks to Mohamed Salah’s stunning winner at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds deservedly trailed at half-time to Ferdi Kadioglu’s sweet strike.

But two quickfire goals from Cody Gakpo and Salah punished Brighton for not making more of their first half superiority.

A 13th win in 15 games in charge for Arne Slot takes Liverpool two points clear of Manchester City, who were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Both sides were much-changed from the League Cup tie between the pair on Wednesday, which Liverpool edged 3-2.

Despite the Reds welcoming back a plethora of stars including Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was the Seagulls who dominated the first half and should have been out of sight before the break.

Liverpool’s only clear sight of goal in the first 45 minutes came when Darwin Nunez ran from inside his own half into the Brighton box and saw a shot brilliantly turned behind by Bart Verbruggen.

Advertisement

Kadioglu opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a blistering right-footed drive in off the inside of the post.

Liverpool were again without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to injury but his stand-in Caoimhin Kelleher produced a vital save to prevent Brighton doubling their lead.

Jack Hinshelwood’s sublime pass split the Liverpool defence to set Georginio Rutter in behind Virgil van Dijk, but the Frenchman failed to beat Kelleher.

Kadioglu blazed over another big chance to make it 2-0 before a Danny Welbeck free-kick hit the side-netting.

Liverpool were forced into a change at the interval as Ibrahima Konate hobbled off with his arm in a sling and was replaced by Joe Gomez.

The England defender should have made an instant impact when he headed straight at Verbruggen when unmarked from a free-kick.

Slot’s half-time team talk had the desired effect as Liverpool tore out of the blocks a side transformed in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister’s header was turned behind at his near post by Verbruggen before Van Dijk did not connect when picked out by Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Brighton had kept Salah quiet for an hour but the Egyptian should have punished the visitors when he sped onto Nunez’s flick and failed to beat Verbruggen one-on-one.

The home side needed some fortune to get the comeback started as Gakpo’s attempted cross flew into the far corner without getting a touch.

With Anfield now in raptures it took just three minutes for Slot’s men to find the winner.

From a Rutter fluffed shot at one end, Liverpool broke at speed as Curtis Jones found Salah, who cut inside onto his trusted left foot and smashed into the top corner.

Brighton pushed the hosts back in a nervy finale, but Liverpool held on for a vital three points on a day that title rivals City and Arsenal, who were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle, both stumbled.

Evan Ferguson was a late substitute for the Seagulls, who sit seventh after the action.

– © AFP 2024