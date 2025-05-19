Brighton boost European hopes with late win over Liverpool

JACK HINSHELWOOD STRUCK a late winner as Brighton boosted their slender hopes of scraping Conference League qualification with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Reds were on course for success at the Amex Stadium following an eye-catching finish from Dominik Szoboszlai after Seagulls midfielder Yasin Ayari cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s early opener.

But Mohamed Salah – making his 300th Premier League appearance – missed an open goal to stretch the visitors’ lead before Kaoru Mitoma equalised and fellow Albion substitute Hinshelwood pounced five minutes from time.

Liverpool have now taken only a point from three games since clinching the title on 27 April, while Fabian Hurzeler’s hosts climbed to eighth – three points above Brentford – ahead of Sunday’s season finale at Tottenham.

Brighton’s attempts to sneak into Europe became complex after bitter rivals Crystal Palace snatched a Europa League place with Saturday’s shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Albion must remain in eighth position to stand any chance and then hope either Chelsea finish seventh and beat Real Betis in the Conference League final or Carabao Cup winners Newcastle drop out of the top six.

Permutations have been of little concern to runaway leaders Liverpool since they were confirmed champions more than three weeks ago.

The Reds, who left Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench ahead of his summer exit, were given a guard of honour as they entered the pitch, which prompted boos from some home fans.

Seagulls supporters were soon silenced as Liverpool capitalised on a bright start with a fine team goal.

After Szoboszlai’s diagonal pass was helped on by Salah, Conor Bradley burst into the box beyond Simon Adingra and pulled the ball back to leave Elliott with a simple finish.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with Harvey Elliott. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool have scored in every away game of a league season for the first time following the ninth-minute breakthrough and threatened to double their lead when Bradley side-footed wide.

Danny Welbeck should have levelled with a close-range header – amid suspicion of handball from Kostas Tsimikas – before the Reds were pegged back 13 minutes shy of half-time.

Following neat build-up play involving Adam Webster and Welbeck, Brajan Gruda’s pass split the visitors’ backline and Ayari raced through to calmly roll the ball into the bottom left corner.

Slot’s side regained the lead in first-half added time.

Brighton’s defence switched off after conceding a free-kick and Szoboszlai exchanged short passes with Elliott before unleashing a dipping drive from wide on the right which deceived goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and flew into the far corner.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker saved well from Welbeck and Gruda early in the second period before Salah was guilty of a glaring miss.

Cody Gakpo escaped down the left and delivered a low centre but, with the goal gaping, the division’s 28-goal leading scorer somehow directed his finish wide of the right post from the edge of the six-yard box.

Welbeck fired tamely straight at Alisson following a delightful lay-off from Gruda, while Salah was denied by Verbruggen at the other end as an entertaining encounter remained open.

Brighton levelled for a second time in the 69th minute. Alisson kept out Welbeck’s initial effort but Mitoma, who had been on the pitch for four minutes, followed up to hammer home the rebound.

The Seagulls wanted a penalty when Mats Wieffer went down under a challenge from Tsimikas and looked set to suffer further frustration when Hinshelwood’s close-range effort was initially chalked off.

But replays showed Matt O’Riley was marginally onside before delivering the assist, prompting wild celebrations, which were replicated after the hosts held on during eight minutes of added time.