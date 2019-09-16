This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool could face Xavi's team as they discover potential Club World Cup opponents

The European champions will enter the competition in the semi-finals.

By AFP Monday 16 Sep 2019, 4:24 PM
14 minutes ago 324 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4811598
A general view during a training session at Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.
Image: Martin Rickett
A general view during a training session at Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.
A general view during a training session at Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL COULD FACE Mexican side Monterrey or Qatari club Al Sadd, coached by Xavi Hernandez, in their first match at the Fifa Club World Cup in December after Monday’s draw for the tournament.

As European champions, Liverpool will enter the competition in the semi-finals with a match against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey, Al Sadd or minnows Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia.

Earlier this year, Barcelona and Spain great Xavi took over as coach at Al Sadd, who are competing at the Club World Cup as champions of the host nation.

They will play Oceania representatives Hienghene Sport on Wednesday, 11 December, with the winner going on to face Monterrey three days later.

The winners of that match will then meet Liverpool on 18 December, while the as-yet unknown Copa Libertadores winners will enter in the other semi-final.

They will face either the Asian champions or African champions Esperance Tunis on 17 December.

The final will be played on 21 December. Liverpool lost to Sao Paulo in Japan in the final when they last took part in the competition in 2005.

© AFP 2019 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie