Liverpool thump Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to break four-game losing streak

LIVERPOOL BROKE A a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, with Hugo Ekitike scoring for the English champions against his former club.

Cool. As. You. Like. ❄️



Hugo Ekitike levels the score for Liverpool... and refuses to celebrate against his former side, Frankfurt@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/uPrhlL3uCM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

After Ekitike levelled for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all grabbed goals, the latter two assisted by Florian Wirtz on his return to Germany.

– © AFP 2025