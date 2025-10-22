More Stories
Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring Liverpool's opening goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Liverpool thump Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to break four-game losing streak

Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all grabbed goals.
10.05pm, 22 Oct 2025
10

LIVERPOOL BROKE A a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, with Hugo Ekitike scoring for the English champions against his former club.

After Ekitike levelled for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all grabbed goals, the latter two assisted by Florian Wirtz on his return to Germany.

More to follow…

