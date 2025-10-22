The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool thump Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to break four-game losing streak
LIVERPOOL BROKE A a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, with Hugo Ekitike scoring for the English champions against his former club.
After Ekitike levelled for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all grabbed goals, the latter two assisted by Florian Wirtz on his return to Germany.
More to follow…
