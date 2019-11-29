This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Blow for Liverpool as Fabinho ruled out until the New Year

The 26-year-old Brazilian has emerged as one of the unsung heroes of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

By AFP Friday 29 Nov 2019, 2:26 PM
4 hours ago 4,133 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4911203
Liverpool's Fabinho is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Image: Nigel French
Liverpool's Fabinho is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Liverpool's Fabinho is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Image: Nigel French

Updated 1 hour ago

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER FABINHO will be out for more than a month after suffering ankle ligament damage during this week’s Champions League clash with Napoli, the club said today.

The Brazilian, who has this season established himself as a first-choice pick for Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders, was substituted after just 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool have announced that the 26-year-old will play no part in their congested run of 10 games between now and the end of December.

A club statement read: “Liverpool can confirm Fabinho suffered ankle ligament damage during the Champions League encounter with Napoli in midweek.”

“Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the New Year,” it added.

“The Brazilian will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team at Melwood as he works his way back to full fitness.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brighton, Klopp discussed Fabinho’s absence.

Absolute bad news,” he said. “We are not 100% sure how long it will take but looks sure he will not take part in the Christmas fixtures.

“We have solutions for the position. We are not the only team with injuries. We have to find a solution and that’s what we will do.”

Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were mentioned as possible stand-ins, with a reshuffle in the centre likely, but Klopp admitted none represented a perfect like-for-like swap.

“Will the solution be exactly like Fabinho? No, because no-one is like Fabinho,” he said.

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

