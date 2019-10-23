This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That’s eight years late' - Ferdinand slams Liverpool after Carragher apology to Evra

The former Man United star believes the club should have issued an official statement over the incident.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,576 Views 7 Comments
Rio Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport.
Image: Football on BT Sport Twitter.
Rio Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport.
Rio Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport.
Image: Football on BT Sport Twitter.

RIO FERDINAND FEELS Liverpool should have issued an official apology for their unacceptable response to Luis Suarez’s ban for using racist language towards Patrice Evra in 2011.

The former Liverpool forward, now at Barcelona, was handed an eight-game ban by the FA after he was found to have racially abused the French left-back in a game between Manchester United and Liverpool eight years ago.

Liverpool took the controversial decision to stand by Suarez, posing before a later game with Wigan Athletic wearing ‘Suarez 7’ shirts in support of the Uruguayan.

Then-Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher apologised for his part in the demonstration on punditry duty with Sky Sports this week, as he was on air with Evra.

“There is no doubt we made a massive mistake, that was obvious,” Carragher said.

But while Ferdinand applauded Carragher for his actions, the former Manchester United defender thinks some acknowledgement needs to come from the club as well.

“That’s eight years late, eight years late,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

Testament to Jamie Carragher for apologising, eight years after the incident.

“I was there on the pitch. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than Jamie Carragher, it’s the club.

Liverpool let themselves down that day, wearing t-shirts in support of someone who’s been accused of a racist comment. Yet, eight years on and still the apology hasn’t come from Liverpool in that sense.”

The incident has come in for renewed scrutiny as racist abuse continues to dominate the headlines around football, with numerous high-profile incidents recorded in English football and beyond this season.

While abuse of England’s players from Bulgarian fans in their Euro 2020 qualifying game earlier this month received widespread condemnation, racism has continued to blight the game at every level of the English footballing pyramid in the following weeks.

Liverpool have been involved in such incidents more than once this year.

A fan was sentenced earlier this season after a series of Islamophobic posts about Reds star Mohamed Salah on social media, while Leicester City reported abuse of young midfielder Hamza Choudhury to the police after the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in October.

The42 Team

