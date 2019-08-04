17 mins ago

We may be counting down the minutes until the 2019/20 Premier League season kicks off next weekend, but thankfully today’s meeting of the big guns will keep us tided over until then.

There’s early silverware up for grabs at Wembley Stadium with Liverpool and Manchester City going head-to-head at 3pm [live on BT Sport 1]. The battle of the Premier League and FA Cup holders and the European champions, the meeting of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, all on the biggest stage across the water; what’s not to love.

Stick with us through the afternoon for all the action.