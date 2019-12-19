This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool confirm signing of Minamino from Salzburg

The 24-year-old has already faced Liverpool twice this season in the Champions League.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 8:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,693 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4940750
Takumi Minamino tackled by Andy Roberston in last week's Champions League game.
Image: Kerstin Joensson
Takumi Minamino tackled by Andy Roberston in last week's Champions League game.
Takumi Minamino tackled by Andy Roberston in last week's Champions League game.
Image: Kerstin Joensson

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Japanese international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old passed a medical yesterday and will officially become a Liverpool player on 1 January.

Minamino spent five years with the Austrian club, making 199 appearances and scoring 64 goals. He has faced Liverpool twice this season, netting at Anfield in the Champions League clash in October.

At international level Minamino has won 22 caps and scored 11 goals for Japan. Liverpool – who are preparing for Saturday’s Club World Cup final in Qatar – activated Minamino’s release clause last week.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” he told Liverpool’s website.

“And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.

“I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Minamino was a courageous player.

“He is very quick and a very brave player. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball.”

