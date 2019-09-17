Jurgen Klopp’s European champions begin their title defence in Naples tonight.
Liveblog
Incredibly, Liverpool failed to produce a single shot (on or off target) the last time these sides met in Naples a year ago.
Lorenzo Insigne’s late, late strike bagged a dramatic 1-0 win for Napoli right at the death. At that stage in the group, it looked like Liverpool could have been heading for third place in Group C with daunting challenges against PSG to come.
It was the first time in 74 games that the Reds failed to produce a single effort on goal. Jurgen Klopp’s men rallied late on in Group C, though, beating Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Anfield to passage through to the knockout stages when they met again.Source: Giornal de/YouTube
Great to see Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher amongst the substitutes for Liverpool again.
With Alisson still sidelined, the Cork native is now acting as regular back-up goalkeeper to Adrian.
Kelleher picked up a Champions League winners’ medal back in May despite not even making his senior competitive debut for Liverpool yet.
The 20-year-old has more Champions League titles than Buffon, Bergkamp, Totti and Ibrahimovic combined. Some going.
Here come the Reds 💪🔴 #NAPLIV pic.twitter.com/IZvwIRiGn0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 17, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield. Out go Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi. In come Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Substitutes: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri
Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Allan, Fabian, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Lozano.
Substitutes: Ospina, Llorente, Elmas, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Ghoulam, Milik.
Let’s get started with the team news…
*Clears throat*
The Chaaaaaaampionsssssss!
That felt great. Anyway…
Hello everyone, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s clash between Napoli and Liverpool.
Not to be that guy but this season’s Champions League actually got underway on 25 June, believe it or not, as the mighty Lincoln Red Imps faced KF Feronikeli of Kosovo in the preliminary round (neither team qualified for the group stages and are long forgotten now).
The competition kicks off in earnest tonight with a rake of exciting affairs (Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona anyone?), one of which pits Napoli and Liverpool against one another yet again.
If this fixture has a familiar feel to it, you’d be right. These sides met in the group stages last season and were also paired in the Europa League group stages way back in 2010/11 too.
In the intervening years since then the Reds have swapped unforgettable stars like Milan Jovanović, Paul Konchesky and (shudders) Christian Poulsen for real, proper stars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.
Those dark, dark Europa League nights are long forgotten, and tonight sees Jurgen Klopp’s men begin their Champions League title defence on a gleeful high with a sixth star on their crests.
Liverpool have won all five of their Premier League fixtures this season and following Man City’s bizarre implosion at Norwich over the weekend, they are also five points clear at the summit (insert obligatory is this their year/this is their year joke here).
Liverpool lost 1-0 here at the San Paolo last season thanks to a 90th minute Lorenzo Insigne winner. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a change in fortunes tonight, vying to get his European title defence off to a winning start with three points on the road in Italy.
Stick with us, kick-off in Naples is coming up in an hour’s time at 8.00pm. FYI, tonight’s game is live on RTÉ 2 and BT Sport if you happen to be near a television.
Ah lads, it’s great to have the Champions League back. Let’s never mention Christian Poulsen’s Liverpool career again.
