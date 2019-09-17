29 mins ago

Hello everyone, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s clash between Napoli and Liverpool.

Not to be that guy but this season’s Champions League actually got underway on 25 June, believe it or not, as the mighty Lincoln Red Imps faced KF Feronikeli of Kosovo in the preliminary round (neither team qualified for the group stages and are long forgotten now).

The competition kicks off in earnest tonight with a rake of exciting affairs (Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona anyone?), one of which pits Napoli and Liverpool against one another yet again.

If this fixture has a familiar feel to it, you’d be right. These sides met in the group stages last season and were also paired in the Europa League group stages way back in 2010/11 too.

In the intervening years since then the Reds have swapped unforgettable stars like Milan Jovanović, Paul Konchesky and (shudders) Christian Poulsen for real, proper stars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

Source: Tim Goode

Those dark, dark Europa League nights are long forgotten, and tonight sees Jurgen Klopp’s men begin their Champions League title defence on a gleeful high with a sixth star on their crests.

Liverpool have won all five of their Premier League fixtures this season and following Man City’s bizarre implosion at Norwich over the weekend, they are also five points clear at the summit (insert obligatory is this their year/this is their year joke here).

Liverpool lost 1-0 here at the San Paolo last season thanks to a 90th minute Lorenzo Insigne winner. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a change in fortunes tonight, vying to get his European title defence off to a winning start with three points on the road in Italy.

Stick with us, kick-off in Naples is coming up in an hour’s time at 8.00pm. FYI, tonight’s game is live on RTÉ 2 and BT Sport if you happen to be near a television.

Ah lads, it’s great to have the Champions League back. Let’s never mention Christian Poulsen’s Liverpool career again.