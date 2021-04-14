Can Jurgen Klopp’s side complete an improbable comeback after last week’s 3-1 defeat?
Liverpool progressing tonight looks an unlikely prospect, but their supporters might find some solace in a few omens from their astonishing victory in 2004/05.
This year’s final takes place in Istanbul, the scene of Liverpool’s astonishing 2005 victory.
In that season, they knocked a Bundesliga side (Bayer Leverkusen) out in the last-16, then the side that had least beaten them in a European Cup final (Juventus, in 1985) in the quarter-finals before a semi-final against Chelsea sent them to the final Istanbul.
This season, Liverpool knocked a Bundesliga side in the last-16 (RB Leipzig) and they are currently in a quarter-final against the last side to beat them in the final of this competition (Real Madrid, 2018.)
If they win this, they’ll face Chelsea in the semi-final, and this year’s final is in…Istanbul.
Oh, and in 2004/05 they imploded in the Premier League and finished outside of the top four, behind a side managed by David Moyes. That might well happen again this season, too.
There’s been a bit of a pre-game hullaballoo: Real Madrid’s team bus was shellacked on arrival, and a window has been smashed.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp goes back to the 4-3-3 he knows best, with James Milner and Roberto Firmino returned to the starting XI having missed out on the first leg.
Naby Keita and, more surprisingly, Diogo Jota drop out. This is the system that has worked well for Liverpool in the past, but can it endure their lack of pace at centre-back, Milner’s aging legs, and Sadio Mane’s dreadful form?
Thiago is among the subs.
Real Madrid
Zidane’s latest injury problem is at right-back, with Lucas Vasquez out for the season. Fede Valverde comes in, and he looks most likely to play at right-back, but don’t rule out a back three with Casemiro at the heart of it.
Evening everybody, welcome to what might be Another Famous European Result at Anfield. We say result rather than night given the lack of atmosphere renders it incomparable with the many nights of rich noise and improbability the stadium has hosted down the years.
Liverpool will need to find inspiration from somewhere tonight: they trail Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate from last week’s first leg at Valdebebas and so need to win by two goals to wrangle a spot in the semi-finals. 2-0 will do it on away goals; concede and a 3-1 win will send the tie to extra-time.
Klopp’s side at least arrested their appalling home form with a win against Aston Villa last Saturday, but Madrid arrive into tonight’s game on the crest of a wave. Having beaten Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg – a result that flattered Liverpool – they then won the Clasico on Saturday night, and the 2-1 scoreline flattered Barcelona.
Like Liverpool, Madrid have significant injury problems, and are on Merseyside without without their two first choice centre backs (Ramos and Varane) their two first choice right backs (Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez) and their record signing (Hazard).
Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm, and team news follows next…
