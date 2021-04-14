3 mins ago

Liverpool progressing tonight looks an unlikely prospect, but their supporters might find some solace in a few omens from their astonishing victory in 2004/05.

This year’s final takes place in Istanbul, the scene of Liverpool’s astonishing 2005 victory.

In that season, they knocked a Bundesliga side (Bayer Leverkusen) out in the last-16, then the side that had least beaten them in a European Cup final (Juventus, in 1985) in the quarter-finals before a semi-final against Chelsea sent them to the final Istanbul.

This season, Liverpool knocked a Bundesliga side in the last-16 (RB Leipzig) and they are currently in a quarter-final against the last side to beat them in the final of this competition (Real Madrid, 2018.)

If they win this, they’ll face Chelsea in the semi-final, and this year’s final is in…Istanbul.

Oh, and in 2004/05 they imploded in the Premier League and finished outside of the top four, behind a side managed by David Moyes. That might well happen again this season, too.