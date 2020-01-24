This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool suffer Sadio Mane blow in Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp will wait for further checks after the forward suffered a ‘muscle tweak’.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jan 2020, 8:42 AM
26 minutes ago 1,366 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4977899
Sadio Mane limps off.
Sadio Mane limps off.
Sadio Mane limps off.

SADIO MANE HAS a hamstring injury but Liverpool do not yet know the extent of the problem, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Senegal star went off in the first half of the Premier League leaders’ 2-1 victory at Wolves on Thursday.

Mane pulled up when running for a Mohamed Salah pass and was replaced by Takumi Minamino 33 minutes in.

Klopp hopes the injury is not serious but will wait until further checks can be carried out on Friday.

“Sadio, it’s a real shame he had to go off,” he told BBC Sport. “Hopefully, it’s not too bad, just a muscle tweak, but we will see tomorrow.”

Klopp added in a news conference: “He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet; we have to wait.”

Jordan Henderson’s opener was cancelled out by Raul Jimenez and Wolves looked to be heading for what would have been a deserved point before Roberto Firmino struck in the 84th minute.

Klopp accepted his side were not at their best, with Wolves’ goal particularly frustrating, but he was delighted with Firmino’s clinical composure.

We scored a wonderful goal, we had wonderful possession but the set-up from Wolves is so good – yes, it’s counter-attacking, but it’s about being well in possession, using the width of the pitch,” he said.

“The goal from a counter-attack doesn’t make sense when you’re one-nil up, but okay.

“We changed the system two or three times, we calmed it down. We had incredible chances in the first half and then at the end it was a magic moment from Bobby.

The boys are human. It was a little bit up and down. We had a discussion on the pitch, there was stuff to improve but set-pieces can bring us back in the game, a good bit of skill can bring us back in the game. Wolves were really strong but it’s clear we could settle again.

“You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie