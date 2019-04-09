This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keita and Firmino help Liverpool see off Porto in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 9:54 PM
22 minutes ago 1,742 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4584411
Naby Keita celebrates giving Liverpool the lead.
Image: Peter Byrne
Naby Keita celebrates giving Liverpool the lead.
Naby Keita celebrates giving Liverpool the lead.
Image: Peter Byrne

NABY KEITA AND Roberto Firmino were on target as Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

The Portuguese champions had revenge on the mind after being dumped out by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the last 16 of last year’s competition but a disappointing first-half performance has given them an almighty task in next week’s return fixture at the Estadio do Dragao.

Keita’s second goal in less than a week got the Reds up and running after just five minutes before Firmino added a simple second in the 26th minute.

Liverpool did most of the pressing in the second half – Sadio Mane coming closest from long range – but they were unable to find a third that would have all but ended the tie as a contest.

Klopp’s side started in typically pulsating fashion, powering into an early lead when Keita’s low effort from 15 yards was heavily deflected past Iker Casillas by the flailing Oliver Torres.

Liverpool v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Anfield Mohamed Salah duels with Eder Militao. Source: Mike Egerton

Mohamed Salah then clipped past Casillas’ left-hand post when it looked easier to score after 22 minutes.

His blushes were spared four minutes later, however, when Firmino tapped into an empty net from five yards after he had been picked out by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross.

Moussa Marega should have pulled Porto back into it shortly after the half-hour mark but his low effort was kept out by the left foot of Alisson.

Mane – whose earlier volley had been ruled out for offside – curled narrowly past Casillas’ left-hand post from the edge of the penalty area 20 minutes from time.

Salah was lucky not to be shown a red card for an ugly challenge on Danilo Pereira in the closing stages as Porto – who again came close through Marega – ultimately fell short of finding an away goal that would have changed the complexion of next week’s second leg.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie