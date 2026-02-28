Liverpool impress with set-pieces in convincing win over West Ham

Liverpool 5

West Ham 2

LIVERPOOL’S TRANSFORMATION from set-piece failures to the top-flight’s in-form side underpinned a 5-2 win over West Ham which maintained their bid for Champions League qualification.

Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister scored from first-half corners, becoming only the second team in the competition’s history after Manchester United in 2016 to do so.

Cody Gakpo scored his first league goal in eight matches and the nerves were eased when Axel Disasi turned in Jeremie Frimpong’s cross after Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos had made things a little less comfortable.

Liverpool moved level with fourth-placed Manchester United having reduced their goal difference disadvantage to one goal, while blowing a hole in the Hammers’ recent revival after taking 11 points from 18.

Virgil van Dijk scores for Liverpool.

At the turn of the year Arne Slot’s side had the worst record in terms of set-piece balance – the difference between the number scored and conceded – leading to sacking of coach Aaron Briggs.

Since New Year’s Day they have scored nine and conceded three, the best form of any top-flight team in that period.

Slot had argued part of their struggles in the first half of the season had just been down to bad luck but that appears to have changed, especially as their xG for the opening 45 minutes was just 0.7.