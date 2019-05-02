Liverpool winger 'tired of changing clubs each year' as he considers Anfield exit

RYAN KENT IS “tired of changing clubs each year”, with the on-loan Rangers winger opening the door for a permanent move away from Liverpool to be made.

The 22-year-old is still tied to a long-term contract at Anfield, but he remains some way down the pecking order and is unlikely to get much of a look-in under Jurgen Klopp next season.

With that in mind, a man who has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards admits he is ready to make a big call on his future.

Kent has said: “I want to kickstart my career somewhere now. I am tired of changing clubs each year, I want to settle down somewhere.

“Liverpool have been good to me, but the enjoyment factor of going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and going back out on loan, it is a repetitive cycle.”

Prior to joining Rangers last July, Kent also had loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, German side Freiburg and Bristol City.

Regarding his time at Ibrox and his plans for the summer, amid suggestions that Liverpool would be looking for around £5 million from any sale, the ex-England U20 international added: “I’ve felt comfortable here, I’ve felt at home here.

Kent with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after a pre-season friendly against Chester last summer. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I think the way I have improved, the coaching staff and the manager have managed to find things in my game that other managers haven’t been able to get out of me. And that’s no discredit to other managers.

“I’ve been enjoying myself on the pitch and off the pitch and ultimately that gets the best performances out of me. I just want to finish the season as strongly as possible to help the team get as many wins as we can and then obviously I’ll sit down with my representatives and discussion will be had.

“I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool and there’s not much I can really do. Whether or not I get opportunities to go elsewhere during the summer, I’d want a club with ambition, a club that’s driven on getting silverware. I don’t want to join a team that’s just taking part, that’s not going to get the best out of me.”

Kent faces competition from Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos and Celtic rivals Callum McGregor and James Forrest for the PFA Player of the Year award in Scotland.

In the Young Player of the Year category, a man with six goals and nine assists to his name is up against Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson and Motherwell duo David Turnbull and Jake Hastie.

