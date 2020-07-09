LOI clubs' European qualifiers to be held behind closed doors

DUNDALK, SHAMROCK ROVERS, Derry City and Bohemians will play their European qualifier games in empty stadia following a ruling from Uefa today.

The governing body today ruled that Uefa-sanctioned games should take place behind closed doors until further notice, having delayed the decision from their Executive Committee meeting of 17 June.

This means the concluding mini-tournaments of this season’s Champions League, Europa League, and Women’s Champions League – to be held in Lisbon and across Germany and Spain respectively – will be played out behind closed doors, along with the qualifying rounds for next season’s competitions.

These qualifying rounds – which will feature Dundalk in the Champions League and the latter trio in the Europa League – have already been cut to one-legged ties, and Uefa today ruled they will be in empty grounds, citing competitive integrity given the fact that rules around attendance at mass gatherings and sporting events differ across Europe.

“Irrespective of any future decision, for reasons of sporting fairness, as the format of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and the 2020/21 Uefa Europa League qualification phase has been changed to single-leg matches (either home or away), this decision will apply to all such matches played over one leg”, said the governing body.

Home advantage in these games will be determined by the draw.

Dundalk will begin their Champion League campaign on 18 or 19 August, with the second round fixed for a week later, 25/26 August. The third round, should they get that far, is set for 15/16 September.

The final round, known as the Champions League play-offs, will revert to being two-legged affairs, set for 22/23 and 29/30 September.

Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will begin their Europa League campaign on 27 August. The second round will be played on 17 September with the third slated for 24 September.

The final play-off round will remain a one-legged tie, taking place on 1 October.

These ties have been shortened to facilitate starting next season’s Champions League on 20 October, with the Europa League beginning two days later.

Elsewhere today, Waterford have confirmed the exit of former Cork City forward Graham Cummins ahead of the League of Ireland restart on 31 July.