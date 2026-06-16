Shamrock Rovers and Derry City learn potential opponents as LOI sides set for European draws

SHAMROCK ROVERS, DERRY City, Bohemians and Shelbourne will each discover their opponents in European competition on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Shamrock Rovers’ Champions League draw due to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

League of Ireland champions Rovers enter the opening round of Champions League qualifying as a seeded side, meaning two wins in qualifying will guarantee group-stage European football.

Rovers’ potential opponents in the first round of Champions League qualifying are Inter Club d’Escaldes (Andorra), Ararat-Armenia (Armenia), Sabah (Azerbaijan), Iberia 1999 Tbilisi (Georgia), Floriana (Malta), SS Tre Fiori (San Marino) and Vardar (North Macedonia).

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If Stephen Bradley’s side — the highest-ranked team at this stage of qualifying — can win their first-round tie, they will secure, at worst, two further chances to reach the group stage of either the Europa League or Conference League.

Derry City will be in the Europa League first-round draw on Tuesday, while Bohemians will be in the Conference League equivalent.

Derry have the security blanket of at least a second-round tie in Conference League qualifying due to the League of Ireland’s improved record in European competitions in recent seasons.

The Candystripes, unseeded, face a tricky tie against either Ferencváros (Hungary), Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Hajduk Split (Croatia) or CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria), who are the seeded sides at this stage of qualifying.

The Conference League second-round draw takes place on Wednesday, when Shelbourne will enter the frame, but Bohemians will learn their opponents in the first-round draw on Tuesday evening.

Women’s Premier Division champions Athlone Town will discover their opponents on Thursday, meanwhile.

The draw for men’s Champions League qualifying, including Shamrock Rovers, takes place from 3pm today, followed by the Europa League draw at 4pm and the Conference League draw at 5pm.