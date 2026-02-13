More Stories
Richmond Park deemed unplayable after pitch inspection. James Lawlor/INPHO
League of Ireland

St Pat's v Galway United postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Tolka Park due for 12pm inspection ahead of Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers.
11.22am, 13 Feb 2026

TONIGHT’S LEAGUE OF Ireland Men’s Premier Division clash between St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Richmond Park.

The Inchicore venue underwent a pitch inspection this morning and has been deemed unplayable.

St Pat’s say new details for the fixture will be announced in due course, with purchased tickets valid for the rescheduled game.

Tolka Park is due to be inspected at 12pm ahead of tonight’s Dublin Derby between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers [KO 8pm, live on Virgin Media Two].

Rovers’ opener against Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium was postponed last Friday.

Derry City host Dundalk and Drogheda United entertain Waterford in tonight’s other Premier Division games, as the First Division also gets underway across the country.

Drogheda’s Sullivan & Lambe Park is also due to be inspected at 1pm.

