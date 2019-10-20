Kidney's London Irish make winning Premiership return at Wasps

DECLAN KIDNEY AND Les Kiss’ London Irish celebrated their return to the Premiership by earning a gutsy 29-26 victory over former neighbours Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

The hosts trailed by three points at the break as Wasps debutant Zach Kibirige saw his double answered by Blair Cowan and Albert Tuisue, with Paddy Jackson’s third successful penalty putting Irish ahead.

The former Ulster 10 missed three kicks but his four penalties and a conversion were enough to give Kidney’s side a win.

Ollie Hassell-Collins’ try and another successful three-pointer from Jackson – making a first competitive appearance for the newly promoted side – further improved the visitors’ lead but a yellow card for Ruan Botha for pulling down a driving maul left Irish in a spot of bother.

Dan Robson went over from close range and Jacob Umaga split the posts to bring Wasps within striking distance, but Irish held their nerve in Coventry.

