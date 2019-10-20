This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kidney's London Irish make winning Premiership return at Wasps

Wasps fell just short in their comeback bid as Declan Kidney and Les Kiss’ men made a winning start in their return to the top flight.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 7:08 PM
28 minutes ago 1,963 Views 4 Comments
London Irish celebrate at Wasps.

DECLAN KIDNEY AND Les Kiss’ London Irish celebrated their return to the Premiership by earning a gutsy 29-26 victory over former neighbours Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

The hosts trailed by three points at the break as Wasps debutant Zach Kibirige saw his double answered by Blair Cowan and Albert Tuisue, with Paddy Jackson’s third successful penalty putting Irish ahead.

The former Ulster 10 missed three kicks but his four penalties and a conversion were enough to give Kidney’s side a win.

Ollie Hassell-Collins’ try and another successful three-pointer from Jackson – making a first competitive appearance for the newly promoted side – further improved the visitors’ lead but a yellow card for Ruan Botha for pulling down a driving maul left Irish in a spot of bother.

Dan Robson went over from close range and Jacob Umaga split the posts to bring Wasps within striking distance, but Irish held their nerve in Coventry.

