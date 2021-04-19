BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 April 2021
Amateur rider Lorna Brooke dies following Taunton fall

Rider was injured earlier in the month.

By Press Association Monday 19 Apr 2021, 10:19 AM
Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke.
AMATEUR RIDER Lorna Brooke died in hospital on Sunday following a fall at Taunton earlier this month, the Injured Jockeys Fund has announced.

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase on 8 April.

Racing was delayed by more than hour as she was treated on track, before being transferred into an air ambulance.

A statement issued by the IJF on Friday said Brooke was in a “critical, but stable condition” in intensive care at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, and had been placed in an induced coma due to “various complications” during the week.

However, a further statement released today confirmed she had died.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday.

“Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.

“They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna’s life once Covid restrictions allow.”

