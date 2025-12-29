Lossiemouth holds on to deliver December Hurdle honours for Mullins at Leopardstown

LOSSIEMOUTH REPELLED THE strong challenge of the returning Brighterdaysahead to claim top honours in the December Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth was a dominant winner of last month’s Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on her seasonal debut and was the 4-6 favourite to follow up and claim a ninth Grade One victory in the hands of Paul Townend.

Brighterdaysahead won this race by 30 lengths 12 months ago and with a planned novice chase campaign aborted after an autumn setback delayed her return, she was a 5-2 shot to successfully defend her crown for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy – and the two star mares ultimately came to the fore.

NINE Grade 1s!



Lossiemouth lands the December Hurdle from Brighterdaysahead for @PTownend and Willie Mullins 👏 @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/FymfmqVnMR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2025

Brighterdaysahead’s stablemate Casheldale Lad was deployed in a pacesetting role for the first half of the contest before the other Mullins runner, Anzadam, pulled his way to the lead under Patrick Mullins in the back straight.

He predictably faltered from the home turn, leaving Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead to fight it out, and with the benefit of race fitness it was the former who had that bit more to give on the run-in and passed the post a length in front.