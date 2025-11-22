Lossiemouth in cruise control to take Morgiana Hurdle

LOSSIEMOUTH TOOK HER first step towards a Champion Hurdle bid when breezing to victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

A three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, rather frustratingly for some she has never taken part in the hurdling blue riband, instead dominating against her own sex at Prestbury Park the last two years.

She ended last season by winning the Aintree Hurdle and with Willie Mullins’ shuffling his pack following the season-ending injury to race regular and ace two-miler State Man, Rich Ricci’s brilliant mare was seen as the perfect super-sub as she put her Champion Hurdle credentials to the test.

Advertisement

Immediately to the front in the hands of Paul Townend, there was never a moment’s worry for all connected, as the 1-5 favourite had her rivals under severe pressure two furlongs from home and her jockey able to look around and find only daylight in behind, cruising home well clear of David Kelly’s outsider Glen Kiln in second.